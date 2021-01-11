Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $110,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NYSE:MO opened at $41.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.83. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

