Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $119,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 498.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,026,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in General Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE opened at $11.34 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

