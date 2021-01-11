Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 1,450 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,723,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,233,000 after buying an additional 121,511 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 83,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iridium Communications news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 19,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $590,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,993 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,762,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 949,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,485,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,849 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,727 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRDM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BWS Financial increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $43.20 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

