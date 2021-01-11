Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,615 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,292,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,667,000 after acquiring an additional 104,420 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,651,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,429,000 after acquiring an additional 144,517 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $82,547,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT opened at $84.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $131.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average is $81.49.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

