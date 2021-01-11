Cred (LBA) Trading Up 14.6% This Week

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. Cred has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $1.65 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cred has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00041901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00039682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.78 or 0.04128015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00334837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cred is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

