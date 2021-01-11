Credit Suisse Group Raises Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target to $9.00

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ORGO. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $824.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 20,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $67,694.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,432 shares in the company, valued at $111,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie bought 38,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $203,614.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 138,492 shares of company stock valued at $590,220 over the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

