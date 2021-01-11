Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€61.00” Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ABI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.25 ($70.88).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

