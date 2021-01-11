Crescent Point Energy (CPG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) in the last few weeks:

1/11/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.75.

1/7/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/7/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

12/16/2020 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

12/8/2020 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2020 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.75 to $3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $2.50 to $2.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.25 to $2.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $3.25 to $3.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE CPG traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,199,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.59.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $328.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.28 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 210,782 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,042,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,116 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,598,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 911,694 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

