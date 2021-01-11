Critical Analysis: Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) versus Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 11.80 $585.21 million $0.30 50.30 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $1.50 billion 5.43 $266.95 million N/A N/A

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77% Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Coloplast A/S and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloplast A/S 3 2 1 0 1.67 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; Peristeen, an anal irrigation system for controlled emptying of the bowels; and Conveen Active urine bags. In addition, it provides wound care products, such as foam dressings under the Biatain brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand, as well as skin care products, such as bathing and cleansing products, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, hand cleanser, and odor control products. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Coloplast A/S was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in HumlebÃ¦k, Denmark.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. It offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound healing dressings, wound sutures, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. The company also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of orthopedic products; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemo-dialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, the company is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; and provision of asset management and enterprise consulting services, as well as logistics and storage services. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. The company also export its products. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.