Critical Review: EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) vs. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. EastGroup Properties pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EastGroup Properties and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EastGroup Properties 0 7 1 0 2.13 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus target price of $130.63, suggesting a potential downside of 4.10%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.01%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EastGroup Properties $331.39 million 16.26 $121.66 million $4.98 27.35 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $229.23 million 6.34 $52.50 million $1.76 12.65

EastGroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EastGroup Properties 33.84% 9.94% 4.64% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 20.82% 5.02% 2.14%

Volatility and Risk

EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.8 million square feet.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

