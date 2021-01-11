Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Sells $2,516,290.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $2,516,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $61,274,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Rees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $516,344.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,415,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $76.38.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth $1,859,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter valued at $2,414,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter valued at $44,824,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Crocs by 94.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 94,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

