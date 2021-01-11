Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Up 12.3%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s share price traded up 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.38 and last traded at $74.97. 3,415,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 1,487,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.78.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Crocs from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. OTR Global began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 164,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $516,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,024,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,040 shares of company stock worth $2,870,658. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,057 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $66,841,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $44,824,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Crocs by 52.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after buying an additional 539,672 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,112,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

