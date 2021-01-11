Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.80. 8,136,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 8,536,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.39.

The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock valued at $16,761,991. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cronos Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in Cronos Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

