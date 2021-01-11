CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CAPL opened at $17.27 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.26.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $591.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 39.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 36,097 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 26.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 162,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 33,475 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 76.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.