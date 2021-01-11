CryptalDash (CRD) Price Down 94.8% This Week

CryptalDash (CURRENCY:CRD) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. One CryptalDash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptalDash has a total market capitalization of $29.39 million and $2,592.00 worth of CryptalDash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptalDash has traded 94.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptalDash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00041069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00035516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.48 or 0.00322627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,190.98 or 0.03642742 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CryptalDash Coin Profile

CRD is a coin. CryptalDash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. CryptalDash’s official website is www.cryptaldash.com. The Reddit community for CryptalDash is /r/CryptalDashCommunity. CryptalDash’s official Twitter account is @cryptaldash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CryptalDash is medium.com/@cryptaldashcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptalDash (CRD) is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It provides users with beneficts when using the CryptalDash platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptalDash

CryptalDash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptalDash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptalDash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptalDash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptalDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptalDash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.