CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $105.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSX. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.79. 164,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,280. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

