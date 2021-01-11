CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CUBE. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

