Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $17.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $175.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $196.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cumulus Media news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 79,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $527,094.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 72.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. The company offers content through approximately 428 owned-and-operated stations in 87 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

