Curve DAO Token (CRV) 1-Day Volume Tops $86.97 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $95.43 million and approximately $86.97 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001746 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00040913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.13 or 0.03927443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.69 or 0.00320230 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,389,417,132 coins and its circulating supply is 155,297,961 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

