CVCoin Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, CVCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $50,344.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00023621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00112927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00068130 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00267538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00064408 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,848.09 or 0.89377852 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser.

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

