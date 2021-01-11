Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.V) (CVE:CYP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.91

Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.V) (CVE:CYP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 665596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$180.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.67.

Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.V) Company Profile (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium and zinc deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project comprising Dean and Glory claim blocks covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in Nevada.

