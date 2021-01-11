D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.09.

Shares of DHI opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.64. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,216,327,000 after buying an additional 306,226 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,379,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,622,000 after buying an additional 194,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after buying an additional 1,757,328 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after buying an additional 1,105,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,974,000 after buying an additional 1,257,934 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

