Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,498 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 43,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,420. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

