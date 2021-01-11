Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $4.69 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1,581.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,244 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 41.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,322,000 after buying an additional 1,156,913 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 24.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,382,000 after buying an additional 829,558 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 42.5% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,304,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after buying an additional 389,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,454,000 after purchasing an additional 328,658 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,450,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.48.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.13. 16,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $80.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.