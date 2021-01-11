Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 170,656 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 665,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170,656 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc comprises about 2.4% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 66,848 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 16,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.47. 40,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

ASB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

