Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 218,098 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 218,098 shares during the period. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock makes up approximately 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDD. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 429,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,333. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $28,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,660. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.35 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.