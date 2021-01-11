Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 440 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,078. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,880. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $159.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

