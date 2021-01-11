Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Danone from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Danone alerts:

OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.