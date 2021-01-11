Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Daqo New Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Daqo New Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Daqo New Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

