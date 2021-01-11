Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $0.53. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $726,897 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.26. 870,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $126.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

