Darwinia Commitment Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 37% lower against the dollar. One Darwinia Commitment Token token can currently be bought for about $66.54 or 0.00191606 BTC on exchanges. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00023393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00109134 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00065583 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00257918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00061577 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000634 BTC.

About Darwinia Commitment Token

Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 68,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,801 tokens. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network.

Buying and Selling Darwinia Commitment Token

Darwinia Commitment Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

