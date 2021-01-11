Datacoin Trading 101.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 65.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $25,105.67 and approximately $75.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 101.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001430 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00021430 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

