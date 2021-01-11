Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) (CVE:DM) Trading Up 13.9%

Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) (CVE:DM) shares traded up 13.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. 3,930,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 7,283,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$54.57 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) Company Profile (CVE:DM)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data and artificial intelligence services in Canada and Korea. Its product is NexaIntelligence, a social-media discovery and monitoring platform to extract actionable insights out of discussions to inform decision-making. The company is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

