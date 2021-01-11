Datawallet (DXT) Trading Down 75.1% Over Last 7 Days

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Datawallet has a market cap of $117,023.70 and $7,973.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 75.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00040724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00035473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00323107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,241.65 or 0.03639829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet (DXT) is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

