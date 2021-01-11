Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

