DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

DBVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 39,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,040. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $414.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

