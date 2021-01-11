Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (NASDAQ:DFHT) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) traded up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $16.98. 276,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 227,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,821,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,675,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFHT)

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

