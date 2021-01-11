DeFinition (DZI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $86.00

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. DeFinition has a market cap of $1.92 million and $86.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFinition token can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002426 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFinition has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFinition alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00113928 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00269065 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00066395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00064330 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,639.40 or 0.87620727 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu.

Buying and Selling DeFinition

DeFinition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.