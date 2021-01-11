DEJAVE Trading 32.8% Lower Over Last Week (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DEJAVE token can now be purchased for about $1,386.28 or 0.04123766 BTC on popular exchanges. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $3,861.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00023684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00112599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00266337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00064219 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,941.94 or 0.89068431 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io.

DEJAVE Token Trading

DEJAVE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.