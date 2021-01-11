Delphy (DPY) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Delphy token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a total market cap of $330,125.08 and $61,467.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00041915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00036151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.95 or 0.00324091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,254.50 or 0.03731764 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

