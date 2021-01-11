Delta Air Lines, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAL. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 981.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.