Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $80.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.93.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $5,246,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $800,915.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,958 shares of company stock worth $21,901,850 in the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.