Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Director David Daniel Cates Sells 168,500 Shares

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$145,921.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 876,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,049.

Shares of DML stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.99. 901,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,170. The firm has a market capitalization of C$671.96 million and a P/E ratio of -41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$1.04.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DML shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$1.00 to C$0.95 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

