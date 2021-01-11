DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENSO in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.49.

Get DENSO alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DNZOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DENSO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $30.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. DENSO has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $30.04.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. DENSO had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.