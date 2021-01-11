Dero Market Cap Reaches $7.79 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 50.5% higher against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $7.79 million and $527,282.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002302 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,883.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,012.39 or 0.03078753 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.29 or 0.01436263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00395678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.45 or 0.00563980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.82 or 0.00458639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.97 or 0.00279690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00021942 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,294,654 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

