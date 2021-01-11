Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.19 ($20.22).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DEQ shares. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR DEQ traded down €0.03 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €18.17 ($21.38). The stock had a trading volume of 205,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 12 month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12 month high of €26.66 ($31.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -12.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.64.

Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.