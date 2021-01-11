Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Lifted to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.38. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 60.12% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

