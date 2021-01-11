Deutsche Telekom’s (DTEGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DTEGY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

