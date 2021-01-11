DeVault Reaches Market Cap of $292,783.39 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, DeVault has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar. DeVault has a total market cap of $292,783.39 and $151.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005827 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006055 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000242 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 368,484,397 coins and its circulating supply is 326,629,936 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

