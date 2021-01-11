DEX (DEX) Price Hits $0.0210 on Major Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $54.03 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEX has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.92 or 0.00325761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00035619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.66 or 0.03632790 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

